Best-selling children’s book Good Night, Good Night, Construction Site will be the featured story at Boswell Book Co.’s monthly kids’ story hour on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. This fun, rhyming text, with expressive illustrations by bestselling artist Tom Lichtenheld, shares an engaging story for truck lovers of all ages. This outstanding picture book is a wonderful anytime story for kids who love big machinery. First-time author Sherri Duskey Rinker is a Chicago native.

Story time at Boswell Book Co. will feature a book reading by a current Boswellian who will also lead songs related to a transportation theme. Suitable for children 18 months and older, this live reading of Good Night, Good Night, Construction Site is a perfect early holiday treat.