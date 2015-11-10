The Story of Western Science: From the Writings of Aristotle to the Big Bang Theory

Science has a long history, Susan Wise Bauer reminds us, and even after many millennia, science’s understanding of reality continues to morph. Our picture of the universe has expanded toward infinity and time has lengthened into inconceivable eons. Will it end in entropy?

The Story of Western Science is a fascinating, illuminating summation of the key thinkers along the way, from Aristotle’s scheme of classification and categorization through quantum physics and the big bang. There are facts, but there are often many and contradictory ways of interpreting them—or denying them.