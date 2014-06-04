Street-Smart Globetrotting Crime Fighter

Spunky heroine Ava Lee is the protagonist in author Ian Hamilton’s award-winning series that now spans six novels with the release of the newest crime-fighting drama, The Two Sisters of Borneo . Petite and wily, Ava is not your typical thrill hunter but this jet-setting Chinese Canadian forensic accountant time and again finds herself in the center of a sordid mystery. From her introduction in The Water Rat of Wanchai , Ava has stood as a stylish, street-smart leading lady whose resourcefulness and creativity have helped her to uncover criminal activity in everything from illegal online gambling rings to international art heists.

In Hamilton’s newest installment to the series, readers accompany Ava on great adventures and to interesting locales, roaming from Hong Kong to the Netherlands to Borneo. The pulse-pounding, fast-paced narrative is chocked full of divergent plot twists and intriguing personalities that make it a popular escapist summer read. The captivating female sleuth does not disappoint as she circles the globe on a quest to uncover an unusually intriguing investment fiasco involving fraud, deception and violence.

In addition to authoring the Arthur Ellis Award-winning Ava Lee novels, Hamilton has written for numerous newspapers and magazines in both the United States and Canada. He is also the author of a nonfiction work entitled The Children’s Crusade . He will appear at Mystery One Bookstore for a book signing and reading at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.