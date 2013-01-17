Subversives: The FBI’s War on Student Radicals, and Reagan’s Rise to Power (Farrar, Straus, Giroux) by Seth Rosenfeld

Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy-handed campaign against “subversive” faculty and students in the University of California system. Inadvertently, the FBI and its confederates triggered the unrest that began at Berkeley in 1960 and soon spread across California—and across the nation. Subversives is an excellent case study in dogged investigative journalism from a defined political perspective.