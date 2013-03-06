A Superior Mystery

Set on the shores of Lake Superior, The Fate of Mercy Alban is an enigmatic tale of legendary curses and family secrets. When divorced mother Grace Alban returns to the childhood home she has avoided for decades after her mother unexpectedly passes away, long-buried secrets surface and Grace finds herself reliving a whodunit tale of murder and intrigue set within the halls of the stately Alban House. Upon her return home, Grace uncovers a decades-old mystery surrounding an infamous party at Alban House in the 1950s that ended with a famous author taking his own life and Grace’s aunt disappearing without a trace.

As Grace becomes more deeply involved in reliving this fateful night, she realizes she must untangle the secrets of this family tragedy before she becomes its next victim. With the help of the amiable and attractive Rev. Matthew Parker, Grace seeks to uncover the truth about her seemingly haunted home before it is too late. The Fate of Mercy Alban is a suspenseful story filled with imaginative characters and striking surprises. Its tantalizing plotlines and numerous mysteries will entice readers of all genres.

The Fate of Mercy Alban is the sophomore release by novelist Wendy Webb, whose first book, The Tale of Halcyon Crane, was awarded the 2011 Minnesota Book Award for genre fiction and an Indie Next Pick from the Independent Booksellers Association. Webb lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She will speak about her new book at Books & Co. in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m.