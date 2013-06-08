This Superior Place: Stories of Bayfield and the Apostle Islands (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), By Dennis McCann

×

Campers and kayakers, hikers and boaters, long have flocked to the Lake Superior short on Wisconsin’s northern fringe. Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dennis McCann, struck by the beauty of the place, visited the shore for years before buying a second home in the area. In This Superior Place , McCann delves into a little history and a lot of sightseeing. A dreamer-developer who thought it would rival Chicago as a Great Lakes port founded the town of Bayfield. Fortunately for the tourists who visit in summer, Bayfield remains a quaint fishing town skirted by blue water, verdant forests and nearby islands.