Swiss in Greater Milwaukee (Arcadia), by Maralyn A. Wellauer-Lenius

Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Maralyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee title in Arcadia Press’ Images of America series, traces the Swiss presence in the area to the availability of inexpensive farmland. Most of the arrivals came from German-speaking cantons and formed social clubs and musical societies alongside the prevalent Germans. As a result, Milwaukee’s Swiss tend to be overlooked in local histories. As with every entry in the series, Swiss in Greater Milwaukee is profusely illustrated with photographs of prominent personalities and their accomplishments.