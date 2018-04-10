The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives (Abrams), edited by Viet Thanh Nguyen

In his intro, Viet Thanh Nguyen claims that calling yourself an immigrant “is less controversial, less demanding, and less threatening” than calling yourself a refugee. He must have written those words without considering Donald Trump, who makes no fine distinctions. A few of the writers Nguyen assembled for his essay collection, The Displaced, address Trump directly. Most are concerned with drawing conclusions from their own experience of leaving a homeland and trying to find—or adjust to—a new home. Some make larger points that resonate in the political climate of a nation of immigrants numbering a large population of xenophobes. David Bezmozgis, a Jew who left the Soviet Union as a child, despairs over family members complaining that “Those other refugees—particularly brown and Muslim—are not like them.”