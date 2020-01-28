The Far Right Today (Polity), by Cas Mudde

Mudde puts it, fear of immigrants and multiculturalism have fueled the rise of the far right and authoritarian figures governing three of the world’s largest democracies—India, Brazil and the U.S.—and have upset politics as usual in many other nations. Mudde gives a compact history of the far right as political and sociological phenomena in many nations. The Internet has been fertile ground for the venting and networking of hostility by people who feel left out or threatened. The Far Right Today is a taxonomy of dangerous ideas and their various manifestations in a world that has shifted away from the liberal-centrist consensus of the late 20th century.