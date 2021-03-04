The Incredible Nellie Bly: Journalist, Investigator, Feminist, Philanthropist (Abrams Comic Arts), by Luciana Cimino and Sergio Algozzino

At a time when doors were shut against women entering the professions, Nellie Bly pulled them open. The story of this pioneering female journalist is told here in graphic biography form, with short captions and bold visuals. Heartened by her mother’s decision to divorce the violent man who became Bly’s stepfather, she was determined never to become dependent on a husband. To that end, she sought a job with media baron Joseph Pulitzer in 1880s New York. Her investigative reporting lifted the lid on squalid conditions in that city’s factories and mental institutions. The Incredible Nellie Bly’s new edition is a translation of the Italian original, evidence of the global spread of her legend.