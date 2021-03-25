The Kennedys in the World: How Jack, Bobby, and Ted Remade America’s Empire (Potomac Books), by Lawrence J. Haas

Camelot lives on in The Kennedys in the World. The author, a foreign policy columnist, is eager to polish the warm glow surrounding the family. While acknowledging that the brothers’ father, Joe Kenned, was a “ruthless, demanding, win-at-all-costs” kind of guy, he passes over John and Robert’s ties to the ruthless Joe McCarthy with barely a nod. While Lawrence J. Haas is certainly a fan of the Kennedy brothers, he presents interesting material casting light on father Kennedy’s ambitions for his sons, training them for a role in shaping foreign policy. His greatest success was realized in the long career of his youngest son Ted, who played a role in U.S. policies toward South Africa and Northern Ireland.