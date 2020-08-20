'The Little Vegan Dessert Cookbook: Vintage Recipes Revised' (Lincoln Square), by Laura Crotty

If desserts minus butter and eggs seems as inviting as a desert without water, maybe Laura Crotty can change your mind. The Seattle-based food writer culled through her collection of vintage recipe books to compile The Little Vegan Cookbook. Those Toll House chocolate chip cookies, an American staple since the Great Depression, can be updated by chopping up a semi-sweet non-dairy chocolate bar. Non-dairy butter and chocolate factors into many recipes included here, as do non-processed ingredients for lemon bars and peanut butter cups. Crotty includes handy tips on healthy pantry stocking,with most items readily available in well-stocked grocery stores, in her brightly illustrated guidebook.

To read more book reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.