The Poetry of Social and Ecological Justice

× Expand Photo credit: Natasha Komoda Author Ross Gay

What is the first function of poetry? For Milwaukee’s Woodland Pattern, the answer is rooted in social justice. This month, the book center is beginning an ongoing program series entitled “The First Function of Poetry: A Social Justice" will explore the intersections between poetry, social justice and education.

As an influx of complex social issues are happening all around us, many people are asking what they can do and how they can process this moment. During the spring shutdown, the therapeutic power of gardening received added press promotion, and poetry and writing also garnered a fair amount of attention; now, Woodland Pattern is offering Milwaukeeans a creative way to blend the two in the name of ecojustice. Next weekend, they will welcome an esteemed group of poet-gardeners for a pair of events focused on celebrating the creative collaboration between poetry, gardening and well-being.

On Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., authors and gardeners Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Ross Gay and Kelsey Marie Harris will join Milwaukeean Venice Williams, the founder and executive director of Alice’s Garden, for a moderated panel discussion led by Woodland Pattern’s executive director Jenny Gropp. The following evening at 7 p.m., the trio of poets will perform a reading from their newest collections in an event co-sponsored by Boswell Books and Woodland Pattern. All events will take place online and are free and open to the public, with information on how to join available on Woodland Pattern’s website, www.woodlandpattern.org.

