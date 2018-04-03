The Street Philosophy of Garry Winogrand (University of Texas Press), by Geoff Dyer

Photographer Garry Winogrand died relatively young in 1984 at age 56, leaving behind a large body of work documenting the small details of American (and occasionally European) life. In this handsomely designed coffee-table book, essayist Geoff Dyer examines one hundred of his photos, both black and white and color, spanning the 1950s through the ’80s. Winogrand was drawn to city streets, positioning himself “like a boulder causing white-water torrents of people to surge around and past him.” Dyer provides entertaining commentary for each photo, coaxing possible meanings from the anonymous individuals caught by Winogrand in moments of time.