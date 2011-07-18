'The Vault' Filled With Explosive Thrills

An international mystery by thrill-writer Boyd Morrison blends explosive, fast-paced 21st-century exploits with centuries-old intrigue. The Vault begins with an exhilarating high-stakes robbery that leaves all but one conspirator dead. The sole survivor takes possession of a 2,000-year-old Greek manuscript penned by Archimedes that holds the secret to unearthing King Midas' lost treasure.

As the action shifts, the story spotlights two characters racing against time to avert a ferryboat explosion and free kidnapped family members. Dr. Tyler Locke is a former combat engineer and bomb expert whose daily commute is interrupted by a nameless caller informing him that his father has been kidnapped; Stacy Benedict is a classical-languages expert who received the same anonymous threat and whose sister has been taken hostage. Together, they disable the bomb housed aboard their ferry, but soon learn this is simply the first step in a seemingly impossible mission to uncover the legendary riches of King Midaswithin five days.

The Vault is an electric cliffhanger that spans the United States, Italy, Germany and Greece. It will leave readers guessing from the first detonation of a bomb to the final face-to-face confrontation.

Morrison's best-selling 2009 debut, The Ark, introduced readers to the character of Tyler Locke. Before becoming a full-time novelist, Morrison was employed by NASA and Microsoft's Xbox games group. He appeared on "Jeopardy!" in 2003 and works regularly as a professional actor. Morrison will visit Mystery One Bookstore (2109 N. Prospect Ave.) July 25 at 7 p.m.