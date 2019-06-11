There is No Planet B: A Handbook for the Make or Break Years (Cambridge University Press), by Mike Berners-Lee

Elon Musk dreams of colonizing Mars, but Stephen Hawking was more to the point when he declared that self-sustaining space colonies won’t be possible “for at least 100 years, so we have to be very careful in the meantime.” There is No Planet B is a handbook on our choices in that meantime. Mike Berners-Lee teaches at Lancaster University’s Institute for Social Futures and examines many facets of a problem without precedent. Our Earth has great restorative powers, but the power wielded by humanity through releasing energy has grown exponentially while nature’s power has remained constant. Written for the general public as well as policymakers, No Planet B is a warning about that shift in balance from nature to an unwise dominant species—selfish, greedy and led by fools. Berners-Lee is thought-provoking on every page. Biofuel? The production of biofuel takes food from hungry mouths and pumps it into our gas tanks while having only marginal effects on our environment.