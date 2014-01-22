Theresa Bernstein: A Century in Art (University of Nebraska Press), edited by Gail Levin

×

Theresa Bernstein (1890-2002) was a painter in the circle of Georgia O’Keeffe and Edward Hopper, yet was overshadowed. A Century in Art hopes to rectify this omission in art history with a collection of essays and, more importantly, full-color reproductions from her diverse body of work. Bernstein was talented, grounded in academic realism but eagerly embracing Impressionism. She crossed the tracks into the Ash Can School, and later captured the excitement and rhythm of New York City in color and brush stroke. Although winning many awards, Bernstein was relegated to second tier as a woman artist, even before the post-World War II shift to Abstract Expressionism left her behind. A Century in Art begs for a reappraisal of this remarkable woman.