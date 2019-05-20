Things to Do in Milwaukee and Madison (Before You Die)

All those craft breweries that have sprung up in the last few years might be reason enough for a second edition of that breezy guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die. The new version, by local writer Jenna Kashou, affords a decent cross-section of things to see and do in town: everything from eating a lobster roll (do lobsters live in the Kinnickinnic River?) at St. Paul’s Fish Market to catching a band at Shank Hall (she commends the “eclectic lineup”). Many major museums and local landmarks are duly noted, as are hip choices such as Bay View’s Brass Rooster hat shop and Rushmor Records, as well as socially conscious choices like the Urban Ecology Center.

Don’t know about you, but I’ve never met anyone whose bucket list includes Madison, Wis. So, with that firmly in mind, the title of 100 Things to Do in Madison sounds like overkill. Madison can be an excellent daytrip, but let’s just leave the death part out of it.

In the new second edition, Madison writer Katie Vaughn confesses having trouble confining herself to 100 things. Yes, we know, Madison is a great place on a great isthmus with one of America’s finest public universities providing a steady influx of hip and trendy. It has food festivals and restaurants, rock clubs and concert halls. They don’t have the State Fair (that’s ours), but they do offer Dane County Fair. There’s even a shop on Capitol Square dedicated to that Wisconsin favorite—cheese. 100 Things to Do in Madison is worth a look for planning a day trip (or overnighter) to our state capital.