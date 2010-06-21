Thriller: The Musical Life of Michael Jackson (Da Capo), by Nelson George

×

With Thriller, Nelson George views thesignificance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps thelast long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter,George chronicled Jackson’sascent from star to superstar in Billboard.He offers many penetrating insights in the space of this succinct biography,starting with how the Jacksonfamily’s harsh taskmaster, father Joe, scarred his youngest son while makinghis career possible. As for Jackson’s transitionfrom black to tan, George quotes others without trying to playpsychoanalystthough he does note that Jackson’samorphous racial identity probably aided his global dominance as the King ofPop. George trenchantly dissects the Thrilleralbum track by track and finds mediocrity juxtaposed with the beautifullymanufactured unease of “Billie Jean” and “Beat It.”

