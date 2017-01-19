The subject is large, and The Traditional Crafts of Egypt addresses that vastness through tidy division: 11 chapters, each on a particular medium, whether clay, leather, glass or stone. The beautifully composed color photography, including many pictures of contemporary artisans weaving or working their kilns, illustrates a book whose mission is greater than decorating coffee tables. The text has universal implications, not only on the distinct pleasure of owning handcrafted items but also for a way of life in which “the producer, laborer, and manager are one.” Written with bright clarity, the text touches on the history as well as the poetry of objects in a nation whose dates run into thousands of years. The Traditional Crafts of Egypt also strikes a somber note in its admission that the country’s artisanal production is endangered, the victim of declining tourism caused by regional turmoil.
The Traditional Crafts of Egypt (American University in Cairo Press), edited by Menha el-Batraou
