Travel Italia: The Golden Age of Italian Travel Posters

By the 1920s, high-end travel by ship, train and airplane had become a thriving business the world over, promoted by colorful posters of great artistry. Travel Italia surveys work by some of Italy’s best commercial artists in the field. The earlier pieces were mostly illustrative of particular destinations. With the influence of modernism (which Mussolini encouraged), artists turned to bold simple lines and blocks of color to convey the allure of beaches, ski lodges, ancient ruins and picturesque cities. Italian travel posters continued their course in the decade following the fall of fascism. Travel Italia reproduces nearly 200 full-color images along with an insightful commentary by graphic designer Lorenzo Ottaviani.