The Trial of Roger Casement (Abrams/SelfMadeHero), by Fionnuala Doran

Roger Casement was one of the 20th century’s most fascinating historical figures. The British diplomat was knighted for his role in exposing horrific human rights abuses in the Congo. At the same time, he joined Sinn Fein, an organization seeking independence for Ireland. His loyalties became more Irish than British, and during World War I conspired with Germany to aid an Irish rebellion. He was also gay at a time when there was no hope for legalization or even tolerance. Irish artist Fionnuala Doran transforms Casement’s acts of rebellion into a graphic biography, telling his story in a sequence of quick-stroke sketches showing that controversy over Casement didn’t end with his execution by British authorities.