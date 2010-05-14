Trickster: Native American Tales, A Graphic Collection (Fulcrom Books), ed. by Matt Dembicki

×

The Trickster is anarchetype, a universal figure in religion and folklore. In Trickster, graphicartist Matt Dembicki collects two dozen tales as told by Native Americanstorytellers and illustrated in full color by different artists in the mannerof a graphic novelmake that a graphic short story anthology. The visual stylesvary greatly and form a compendium of contemporary cartooning. The stories,some leavened with a measure of humor, warn against trusting strangers oraccepting evidence too easily, the danger of boastfulness and the fact that thebest conceived plan can be ruined by a single foolish participant.