Trinity: A Graphic History of the First Atomic Bomb (Hill & Wang), by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm

The story of the Manhattan Project has been told in fictionalized films and books, in documentaries and biographies. With <em>Trinity</em>, the development of the atom bomb is illustrated in black-and-white drawings and told in graphic-novel styleexcept it's all true! We meet sad, thin-faced Robert Oppenheimer and blustering Gen. Groves, the visionary and the engineer, who supervised a research and development project employing thousands and kept it secret. Jonathan Fetter-Vorm deftly juggles a mass of information, telling the back stories of leading figures, showing the workings of atomic particles and the technical challenges of building the bomb, working through the geopolitical thinking behind its use and sparing nothing in depicting the stark horror of Hiroshima.