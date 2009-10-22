Trust (Omnibus Press), by Jim Marshall

×

Jimi Hendrix squatting as he sets fire to hisguitar and the free wind blowing through Janis Joplin’s hair are probably themost famous images collected in photographer Jim Marshall’s impressive coffeetable book. But there are many more, including some that had never beenpublished, including a glum Johnny Cash trudging toward Fulsome Prison, aradiant Frank Zappa rising from sleep and the Beatles having a grand time withmusic critic Ralph Gleeson backstage at their last ever concert at CandlestickPark. Marshallexplains that the book title reflects the rapport he usually had with theartists he photographed during the 1960s and ‘70s. Of course, his career hadits rough moments. When he innocently asked Miles Davis why his trumpet wasgreen, the glowering jazzman shot back: “Motherfucker, do I ask you why youhave a black camera?”