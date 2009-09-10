The Tsar and the President: Alexander II and Abraham Lincoln, Liberator and Emancipator, edited by Marilyn Pfeifer Swezey

×

The University of WisconsinPress has published many monographs on Russian culture, literature and historyin recent years. One of the latest, TheTsar and the President, is the catalog of an exhibition sponsored by theAmerican-Russian Cultural Cooperation Foundation and held at the Oshkosh Public Museum.Drawing from collections in the U.S.and Russia,the exhibit of photographs, paintings, documents and other artifactsilluminates aspects of Tsar Alexander II and President Lincoln. Why? Thosestatesmen had parallel careers in some respects, freeing the serfs and slavesof their nations and confronting the rapid expansion of their countries intofrontier lands. Both were assassinated. TheTsar and the President is an informative, brightly illustrated essay in thecomparative history of two nations that came to dominate the world.