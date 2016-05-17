Twenty Over Eighty: Conversations on a Lifetime in Architecture and Design (Princeton Architectural Press), by Aileen Kwun and Bryn Smith

The impulse to create has not waned for the subjects of this book. Twenty Over Eighty is a set of interviews with 20 distinguished elders in the overlapping fields of architecture and design. For instance, Michael Graves blueprinted buildings as well as products for Target and even wheelchairs conceived from the perspective of their users.

All are given opportunity to reflect on their histories but most seem unwilling to live amid past achievements. Milton Glaser was reluctant to recreate advertisements in his ’60s style for “Mad Men,” protesting, “I don’t know if I can still do that.” Most of the 20 represented here would concur with Glaser’s response to the question of his current sources of inspiration. “There’s nothing that I don’t find inspirational.”