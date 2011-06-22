Twesigye Jackson Kaguri to Speak at Boswell

If you are wondering whether one person can really make a difference in the world, look no further than Twesigye Jackson Kaguri. In A School for My Village, Kaguri provides a true account of overcoming insurmountable odds to pursue his dream of building a school for AIDS orphans in his home village in Uganda. Kaguri, who lost two siblings to AIDS, defied the naysayers when he successfully opened the first tuition-free school for AIDS orphans.

A School for My Village tells the story of the founding of Nyaka AIDS Orphans School and weaves together tales of Kaguri's youth with his passionate attempts to restore hope to a village. Kaguri grew up in Uganda and graduated from Makerere University before moving to the United States. In addition to being the founder and director of the Nyaka and Kutamba AIDS Orphans schools in Uganda, he works as a director of development at Michigan State University.

Kaguri will appear at Boswell Book Co. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to discuss A School for My Village.

Wisconsin author Douglas Armstrong will visit Books & Co. in Oconomowoc at 7 p.m. June 29 to promote Even Sunflowers Cast Shadows, a poignant coming-of-age tale that follows lovable and spunky protagonist Emma Starkey. This highly engaging piece of historical fiction is set in a small town in 1920s Kansas and brings to life the curiosity and innocence of youth coupled with plot twists and countless charming moments. The Council for Wisconsin Writers named Even Sunflowers Cast Shadows the best novel by a state writer in 2010.