Uncage Me (Bleak House Books), edited by Jen Jordan

Uncage Me is billed by Wisconsin’sBleak House publishers as an anthology of short stories delving into boundariesand limits in the legal, moral, aesthetic and sexual facets of the modernworld. It wants to test new fictional realms, to expand literature beyondyesterday and today, and into the vast unknown of the future, with themesranging from salvation to debauchery, and from holy to arcane. The authors are,by and large, unknown. The book is categorized into themes of “Love Me,” “Lieto Me,” “Get Back at Me,” “Fetishize Me” and “Destroy Me.”As with most anthologies, there is a hodgepodge of talent ranging from rankamateur to those who show great potential. Standout stories include MartynWaites’ “Threat Management,” Stephen Blackmoore’s “Like that Japanese ChickWhat Broke Up Van Halen” and Christa Faust’s “The Footjob.” Many of the otherstories are violence-laden shock-fiction that do not complement the art ofliterature, even in the pulps.