Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done (PublicAffairs), by Jocelyn K. Glei

Is email making you crazy? Webby Award-winning blogger Jocelyn K. Glei understands. Her snappily written Unsubscribe thoughtfully sorts through the dos and don’ts of electronic communication (or miscommunication) in the workplace. She wants to know: “Why do minor misunderstandings in email inspire such outsize anxiety?” Why do we feel guilty about not responding to email? And how come checking our inbox has become as addictive as crack (and as much a hindrance to meaningful accomplishment)? Some of her advice is plain common sense: Start your workday with a to-do list, a framework for prioritizing before you check your messages. And “just because someone contacted you via email does not mean you need to respond via email.” Maybe a phone call would be better? Needless to add: Never send an email when you’re angry or tired. The result might be regrettable.