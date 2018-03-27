UW-Milwaukee Faculty and Students Live at Boswell

UWM professor Brenda Cárdenas served as Milwaukee’s Poet Laureate in 2010-2012 and has used her creative writing to focus on Latino/a literatures and cultures and to spotlight issues of migration. In addition to her work as a faculty member in the Creative Writing Program at UW-Milwaukee, Cárdenas serves as an editor for Resist Much/Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance (Spuyten Duyvil Press, 2017) and Between the Heart and the Land: Latina Poets in the Midwest (2001).

She will join current students in UWM’s English Department for a live reading at Boswell Book Company. A trio of graduate students (writers Mollie Boutell, Su Cho and Eric Wegenke) will read from their original works in the latest installment of UWM’s United We Read, a student/faculty reading series that is held four to five times a year at various bookstores, bars and cafés across Milwaukee.

Cárdenas, a Milwaukee native who is currently an associate professor of English at UWM, is the author of Boomerang: Poems by Brenda Cárdenas (2009) and was selected by the Library of Congress to read from her original work as part of their Spotlight on U.S. Hispanic Writers in 2014. Her poetic grace and linguistic ability to blend Spanish and English language allows her to communicate strong emotions and difficult ideas that transcend traditional borders. She will join her up-and-coming student writers for a free public event beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at Boswell Book Co.