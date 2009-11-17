UWM Welcomes Award-Winning Authors M.K. Asante Jr., Edwidge Danticat

×

Two award-winning authors will explicate the deepermeaning behind their writings this week at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.Author and filmmakerwilllecture on his topical new manuscript, It’sBigger Than Hip Hop, on Nov. 19, followed by critically acclaimed authoron Nov. 23.

Asante,26, writes with wisdom beyond his years. It’sBigger Than Hip Hop, his third literary offering, is an insightful lookinto today’s post hip-hop generation. In keeping with his earlier publications,Asante continues to explorestories of black Americaas he uncovers the hidden links between popular music and the politics of blacklife. Asantedeals directly with the culture of hip-hop and the issues facing many people oftoday’s generation who feel that the genre misrepresents them. It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop is both a storyof the history of hip-hop as well as a discussion on urgent issues affecting thepost hip-hop culture. Underscoring it all are Asante’s subtle, astute questionsabout how mainstream hip-hop music is impacting social and political criticismsof today. Asanteis the recipient of the 2009 Langston Hughes Award and author of three celebratedbooks. Sponsored by H.I.P.H.O.P. Scholars, an organization created at UWM in2008, the university is scheduled to welcome Asante to the UWM Union Ballroom onThursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

UWM’s Distinguished Lecture Series willfeature award-winning novelist Edwidge Danticat. Danticat, a Haitian-bornAmerican author, has penned books ranging from novels and young adult fictionto short stories and memoirs. A number of her pieces draw much-needed attentionto the struggles of Haitians and Haitian immigrants. Her latest work, Brother, I’m Dying, received the 2007National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2008 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Anacclaimed speaker as well as a celebrated author, Danticat will lecture in theUWM Union Wisconsin Room at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Admission to this eventis $14 for the general public and $8 for students. A book signing and receptionwill follow Danticat’s talk.