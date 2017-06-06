“We are, at heart, space travel agents," writes Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich, tongues gently in cheek. Vacation Guide to the Solar System is constructed around the idea of high-end adventure trips to neighboring planets but it’s also an informative, easy-to-digest travelogue of places human feet have yet to touch. The science-education authors offer many interesting tidbits, such as NASA’s current requirements for astronauts in training, along with descriptions of each planet. “If you’re looking for a sun-filled holiday, there is no better place than Mercury," they advise. Though stripped of its designation as a planet, Pluto is still breathtaking for its mile-high pink-hued mountains. “Assuming you survive the journey," the authors add, “you will cherish the memories you bring back for the rest of your life."
Vacation Guide to the Solar System (Penguin), by Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich
