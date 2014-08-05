Valerie Solanas: The Defiant Life of the Woman Who Wrote SCUM (and Shot Andy Warhol) (Feminist Press), by Breanne Fahs

Valerie Solanas is a detailed account of the life and times of the infamous would-be assassin of the venerated pop artist Andy Warhol and author of the notorious SCUM Manifesto. According to Warhol, everyone gets his 15 minutes of fame, and in this deeply researched biography of the troubled shooter we find out about the escalating madness that brought about hers.

It was Solanas’ obsession to get her play Up Your Ass produced that ultimately brought her to Warhol. But he was uninterested in the weird socio-political script. And that apathy ultimately set her off. Solanas always saw herself as a writer but her material was so singular, so radical, it could never find an accepting audience. Of course, post-shooting, the media exploitation machine immediately kicked into high gear and finally SCUM Manifesto got the recognition (read: notoriety) she so actively sought.

A series of harrowing institutionalizations followed her arrest and a frightening descent into a worsening mental condition eventually led to her death in San Francisco.