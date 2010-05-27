The Value of Generosity

×

Sustainability has become a crucial themeecologically and economically. But without sustainable values, little good canbe accomplished as a society or as individuals. Peter Buffett joins the valuesdiscussion with Life is What You Make It(Harmony Book). Despite its chicken soup for the soul title, Buffett has somevaluable ideas to impart from his own experience.





The son of America’s maverick billionaire WarrenBuffett, Peter is a composer and performer, primarily of instrumental music anda contributor to movie soundtracks. A longtime Milwaukee resident beforeleaving for NYC, Buffett now runs a charity generously endowed by his dad, yetalways maintained that the family was modest in financially supporting itschildren. According to his book, the Buffetts took seriously a verse from St.Luke: “From those to whom much has been given, much is expected.”





Money is only one means of giving back. Evenmore important are building ties of friendship and community, mentoring and“the mysterious gifts of talent and competence, capacity for empathy and hardwork.”



PeterBuffett returns to Milwaukee for “Life is What You Make It: A Concert andConversation,” June 2 at the Pabst Theater. The event is a benefit for 88NineRadio Milwaukee. Buffett will also discuss his book at 7 p.m., June 3 atBoswell Books.