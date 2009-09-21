The Velvet Underground: An Illustrated History of a Walk on the Wild Side (Voyageur), by Jim DeRogatis

×

The black velvet strip along the cover is cute,but the visual wealth of this illustrated history is inside the covers. A Walk on the Wild Side is packed withgreat photosAndy Warhol working on his banana design for the first VelvetUnderground album, rare shots of the band in all their dark majesty, evenunusual promo pictures of Lou Reed and company decked out in bright paisleyalong with generous spreads of psychedelic poster art. The insightful text byveteran rock critic Jim DeRogatis defines the band’s anti-hippie stance, yetconnects them to the era’s psychedelia while underscoring the essentialtimelessness of a sound that launched a thousand bands in the decades aftertheir breakup.