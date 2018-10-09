Victor Lundy: Artist Architect (Princeton Architectural Press), edited by Donna Kacmar

Victor Lundy was an accomplished architect in the post-World War II wave of American modernists. He designed concrete behemoths like the U.S. Tax Court in Washington D.C. as well as soaring yet intimate spaces such as the Unitarian Congregational Society in Hartford, Conn. Lundy did boxes to be sure, but he also loved spirals and parabolic shapes and was concerned with space and texture. Wood and tile were as important as steel and cement. This first-ever book on Lundy’s career includes many black and white photographs of his residential, commercial, governmental and ecclesiastical projects as well as a selection of his colored drawings and watercolors.