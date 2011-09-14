Wade Rouse Lands in Milwaukee

A new compilation of essays by some of today's most renowned humorists celebrates the unrivaled bonds that exist between dog lovers and their furry, four-legged friends. To go with a memorable title, I'm Not the Biggest Bitch in This Relationship, contributor and editor Wade Rouse has gathered a touching and extremely entertaining collection of tales that illustrate the joys and frustrations of sharing life with a dog. This anthology includes original stories from some of America's favorite funny folks, including Carol Leifer, Jen Lancaster, W. Bruce Cameron and Rita Mae Brown, among others. The book features some 20 hilarious, heartwarming tales as well as a foreword told from the point of view of Chelsea Handler's proud pooch, Chunk. A portion of the proceeds from sales of this book will benefit the Humane Society of the United States.

Rouse, the author of four critically acclaimed memoirs, has been hailed as one of today's wittiest writers. He will share animal anecdotes from his current book at Boswell Book Co. on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Rouse will also host a two-day writers' workshop at Boswell on Sept. 16-17. More information can be found at www.boswell.indiebound.com.