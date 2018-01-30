Walking Home Ground: In the Footsteps of Muir, Leopold, and Derleth (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Robert Root

After moving to Wisconsin, Robert Root wanted to gain a more profound sense for the landscape than by merely watching it through his car window or even taking the prescribed hiking trails. Walking Home Ground collects his reflections on following the paths of a trio of Wisconsin naturalists, John Muir, Aldo Leopold and August Derleth. All three worked under the spell of Henry David Thoreau. The founder of the Sierra Club, Muir pushed for the establishment of national parks. He was an inspiration for Leopold, who articulated the modern Earth-ethos behind the environmental movement. Leopold corresponded with Derleth, remembered more for his association with horror writer H.P. Lovecraft but also a prolific nature writer. Aside from raising points of interest for devotees of those three authors, Walking Home Ground is an acutely aware tour of several corners of Wisconsin.