Watch for ‘Christmas TV Companion’ at Boswell

Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials & Outrageous Oddities. Wilson’s look at Christmas programming ranges from popular, beloved classics to obscure presentations. This thorough collection includes hundreds of shows and offers suggestions for readers looking to enhance their seasonal TV viewing.

Wilson is the author of a previous Yuletide book, Tis the Season, and has appeared on TV specials for the History Channel and TV Guide Network. She will ring in the holidays in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in an event hosted at Boswell Book Co.

Some define a soul as the principle of life in humans; others, however, say it is also the disembodied spirit of the deceased. Paradoxical? Not according to Kay Nichols, author of Souls, a new ghost story with a unique twist.

In Souls, Jane must come face to face with her painful past as she struggles to accept a shadowy supernatural future as a medium. Jane’s spiritual awakening is richly detailed through her ability to connect with the souls of living people and guide individuals back onto a predetermined path in life. This paranormal thriller demonstrates the impact that our decisions have on others and underscores the importance of accepting our authentic selves.

Souls marks the debut novel of Milwaukee writer Kay Nichols, who will be at Vines to Cellar Winery in Port Washington for a book signing on Dec. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.