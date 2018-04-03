Will Robots Take Your Job?: A Plea for Consensus (Polity Press), by Nigel M. de S. Cameron

What if in 10 years time every truck is self-driving and the Teamsters are a union of retirees? What if robotics claims hundreds of millions of jobs across the world? Nigel M. de S. Cameron is alarmed that unions and governments aren’t taking the future seriously, while the windbags of the World Bank and Davos offer platitudes instead of answers. As president of the Center for Policy on Emerging Technologies, Cameron is raising alarms about “the coming disruption,” especially what it might mean for the have-nots and have-littles. As always, new jobs will be created by new technology, but this time, how many? Refreshingly, Cameron doesn’t pretend to be a seer. He admits he doesn’t know. The point of his book is that we need to prepare for the possibility of serious, even dangerous changes.