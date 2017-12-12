Wisconsin's Brave Voice of Progress

Over the past century, our daily news sources have undergone tremendous change and since the beginning of the current millennia, many print newspapers have fallen on increasingly hard times. A Pew Research Center analysis showed that total weekly circulation for U.S. daily newspapers—both print and digital—fell 8% in 2016, marking the 28th consecutive year of decline.

Today, in a media climate rife with fake news and celebrity gossip, where sensationalism often trumps hard-hitting journalism, one state paper is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the same passionate commitment to progressive ideals that it had when it was founded in Madison in 1917. The Capital Times has served as a voice of everyday people since its inception, strongly opposing the decisions of powerful government leaders, business interests and advocates of war.

Now a new book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society recalls the remarkable, long-running history of a newspaper that began as a tribute to Progressive state politician Robert La Follette, and which has gone on to champion civil rights causes, anti-war efforts, women’s and LGBTQ rights, and other social justice issues. In The Capital Times: A Proudly Radical Newspaper’s Century-Long Fight for Peace and Justice, Cap Times editors Dave Zweifel and John Nichols demonstrate how progressive principles took root in the American Midwest among farmers, factory workers and teachers.

Nichols, a national correspondent for The Nation, a commentator for the BBC and an editor at The Cap Times for more than 20 years, will speak at the East Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.