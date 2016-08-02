More Wisconsin Supper Clubs

According to wisconsinsupperclubs.net, there are more than 350 actively operating supper clubs in the Badger State. This uniquely Midwestern dining tradition has a long history in Wisconsin, having developed during the 1920s as a result of Prohibition. Today, cozy, unassuming supper clubs continue to welcome in diners who are seeking an old-fashioned and relaxing experience.

Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2011 film and 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book, Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round , which profiles 50 additional venues in towns all across our state. Many of these quirky establishments have been around for generations and boast a nostalgic ambiance. Best known for hearty platters and Friday fish frys, supper clubs are often found in out-of-the-way destinations where a long-time loyal clientele has kept their spirit alive through their consistent patronage.

Faiola uses exquisite photography and intimate storytelling to create a useful resource and a historical guide to traditional, statewide dining that showcases the timeless charm of these throwback gathering places. He will appear in conversation with Wisconsin Foodie host Kyle Cherek at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.) at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Book Happening:

Rebecca Roepke and Michelle Gibbs

4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8

Cudahy Family Library

3500 Library Drive, Cudahy

Cudahy was established as a company town, and although Patrick Cudahy is still an important industry, there has always been more to the town than meatpacking. Cudahy: Snapshots of Commerce is an annotated photo album of the South Shore suburb compiled by employees of the Cudahy Family Library. Many pages are devoted to bacon and sausage production, but many others to Ladish and a host of other industries. Not everything is focused on factories, however; Snapshots also includes photos of taverns and shops, including such recent additions to the city as Sheridan’s café and hotel. The authors will participate in the Cudahy National Night Out (Thursday, Aug. 4, 4-8 p.m.) in the parking lot of the Cudahy Family Library and will sign books on Monday, Aug. 8 at the library.