Milwaukeean Amelia Klem Osterud is a tattooedacademic librarian, so no one should be surprised that her first manuscript iscalled The Tattooed Lady: A History.Yet while Osterud is indeed permanently inked, this publication is no autobiography.She writes of a time when it was entirely unseemly for a woman to show off atattoo. The Tattooed Lady is amomentous tale that chronicles the women behind the tattooed bodies, women whotraveled across Americaon circus trains during a time when even to reveal an ankle was outrageous.Osterud provides veritable accounts of these fearless females by bringing themfront and center out of the carnival tents and into real life. By combiningresearch with period photography, this local author explores women’s historyalongside the cultural movement of tattooing. Osterud will visit Woodland Pattern Book Center as part of a newprose series on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
Woodland Pattern Hosts Frank X Walker, Amelia Klem Osterud
