Good news for anyone who loves the feel (and smell) of print. Newsweek is returning to the newsstands and the latest edition of The World Almanac is out. Why bother with this handbook on almost everything in our Wikiera? It’s because Wikipedia’s open sourcing is a weakness as well as a strength: not all contributors know what they’re talking about, and some can’t write a coherent sentence. By contrast, The World Almanac is carefully vetted and edited, concisely written and arranged in useful categories and tables. It remains one of the best sources for fact checkers everywhere.