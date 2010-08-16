A World for Kids

×

The World Almanac was the one-stop source of facts and figures in an agebefore Google and remains a useful compendium of information even now. TheWorld Almanac for Kids 2011 (World Almanac Books) is designed to compete withthe Internet for the attention of children ages 8-13. The format is colorfuland the facts are succinct. It’s like a cool, easy to navigate website, exceptthat the words and pictures all stand still and don’t make noise. Covered is2010 in review, entertaining featurettes on the world’s tallest building, worldcurrency, the solar system, the Presidents, the nations of our Earth and suchitems as “Gaming Timeline” (“In 1975 the home version of Atari’s Pong debuts”).That’s a long time ago for the intended audience of The World Almanac for Kids.