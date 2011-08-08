'You're Next' Up Next at Mystery One

Mike Wingate, a young man with a murky past, is at the center of a new thriller by best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz. You're Next is a heart-wrenching adventure that opens with a chilling scene of 4-year-old Mike being abandoned by his father at an unfamiliar playground, setting the stage for the tale's page-turning suspense.

The book quickly and deftly plunges into the current life of Mike, a happily married adult with a lovely young daughter, as he is suddenly, shockingly confronted by his past—a childhood he can hardly remember and which only his shady, dangerous friend Shep, a violent felon who grew up in foster care with Mike, can help him understand.

You're Next is a fast-paced psychological cliffhanger that reads like the proverbial roller coaster, starting off gently and building up to an adrenaline rush that lasts throughout the rest of the ride. The dynamic plot is filled with unexpected twists, like contract killers appearing at Mike's doorstep on the very day that he is on the cusp of financial success. The book slowly reveals its puzzle, filled with deception and long-buried secrets, as it tracks one man's emotionally exhausting attempt to outrun his past.

Hurwitz is a critically acclaimed author whose books have been nominated for multiple awards and translated into 20 languages. He currently serves as a consulting producer for ABC's “V.” He has taught English and fiction writing at colleges in the United States and abroad. Hurwitz will be signing copies of You're Next at Mystery One Bookstore on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.