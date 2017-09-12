Young Adult Author Jason Reynolds Confronts Coming of Age in 'Patina'

Figuratively, a patina refers to natural or unavoidable fading or aging that occurs over time. Yet it can also describe a superficial cover or exterior. For a middle schooler named Patina with a difficult home life and a fiercely competitive streak, both definitions are true, and it is the freedom of running track that helps her overcome the friendship challenges she faces at her hoity-toity private school, the fear she hides regarding her mother’s failing health and the instability she feels in living with a white adopted mother.

Jason Reynolds’ new middle-grade book Patina is the second volume in his Track series (following on the success of Ghost , the debut volume which was shortlisted for a National Book Award for Young People’s Literature), and the highly acclaimed author returns to the entertaining story of four unlikely teammates each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. For Patina, that means learning to grow into a strong female and embrace the unique support network that surrounds her.

Reynolds has created another stunning narrative filled with multi-dimensional coming-of-age characters and realistic storylines. He is a New York Times bestselling author, the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors and the winner of a Kirkus Prize for Young Readers. The author will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.