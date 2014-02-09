Young Mr. Roosevelt: FDR’s Introduction to War, Politics, and Life (Da Capo), by Stanley Weintraub

×

Franklin D. Roosevelt could have lived an undemanding life flitting from cocktail party to country club and tending to an upstate New York estate already old when the U.S. was young. Instead, he committed himself to politics with mission. As early as 1913, FDR spoke for government “conducted for the benefit of the 99 per cent, and not, as has sometimes been the case, in the past, for the benefit of the 1 per cent.” Young Mr. Roosevelt focuses on FDR before polio, on his early years in the New York senate and as Assistant Navy Secretary during World War I.