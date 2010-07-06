Yvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert StevensYvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert Stevens

×

The Parisof dreams was a favorite subject of the photographer called Yvon. No mereshutterbug, Yvon roamed the city streets, often in the quiet hours, composingscenes of haunting beauty. Yvon’s Pariscollects many of his black-and-white photos from between the world wars, manyof them unseen for many years outside the albums of postcard collectors. The close-upof a gargoyle brooding over the skyline from his perch at Notre Dame is amasterpiece. Yvon’s artisanal printing process drew a rich spectrum of shadowsand mist from the lonely settings.

